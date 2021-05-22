Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.50 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

