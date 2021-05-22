Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.26 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $175,531,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,224.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.70, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,152.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,150.47. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $685.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

