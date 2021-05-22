Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,737 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $16,065,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

