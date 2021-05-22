Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.27

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.27 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.87), with a volume of 945,002 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The company has a market capitalization of £933.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

In related news, insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

