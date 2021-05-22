Mitchell Gold Sells 50,965 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 95,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

