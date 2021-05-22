Mitchell Gold Sells 50,965 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 95,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $16.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.
