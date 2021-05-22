Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $476.79

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $476.79 or 0.01251152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $484,651.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00191553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.68 or 0.00849370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 63,552 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.