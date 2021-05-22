Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 871,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 200.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

