Mike Newbanks Sells 1,500 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) CAO Mike Newbanks sold 1,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $16,320.00.

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.90. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.92. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 5.72% of CSP worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

