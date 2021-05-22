Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $722,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,397. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

