Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,201,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,028,564. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

