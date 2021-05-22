Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

