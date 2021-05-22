Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,504 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.92. 5,146,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,991. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

