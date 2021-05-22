Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $80.72. 13,076,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,155,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.