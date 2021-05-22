Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.72. 13,076,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,256,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

