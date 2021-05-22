Michael Raab Sells 2,534 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab sold 2,534 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $17,966.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,605.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 937,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,248. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 209,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

