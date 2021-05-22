MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $49,953.95 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,015. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 117,392 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,140,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 226,959 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.