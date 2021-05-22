MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.