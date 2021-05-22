Metronome (MET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.93 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $153,095.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00008709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00364994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00194857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $320.64 or 0.00865392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

