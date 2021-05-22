MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. MetLife has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

