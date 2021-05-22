Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.90

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.90 and traded as low as C$43.77. Methanex shares last traded at C$44.02, with a volume of 412,682 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MX. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -11.52%.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

