Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells $1,407,479.01 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MMSI opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

