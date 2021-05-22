Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIVO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,138. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $845.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

