Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 960,114 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.