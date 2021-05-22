Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $213.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,401 shares of company stock valued at $809,775. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.