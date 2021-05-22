Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $64,000 in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qudian by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qudian by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000.

Get Qudian alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE QD opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qudian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.