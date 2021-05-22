Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $202,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

