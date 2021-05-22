Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,308 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

