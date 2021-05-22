Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $497.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

