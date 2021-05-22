Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $127.29. 3,647,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.72.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

