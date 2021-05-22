MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.13.

Shares of TSE LABS opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

