MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $304,957.39 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $304,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,930 shares in the company, valued at $908,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $19,989,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $50,307,000.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
