MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $304,957.39 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $304,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,930 shares in the company, valued at $908,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $19,989,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $50,307,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.