MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6,150.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.85. 2,992,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

