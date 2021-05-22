MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE SU traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,095. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

