McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $822,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 1,354,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,503. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

