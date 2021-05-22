Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.
MAXN stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 1,384,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,268. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
