Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.69 million.

MAXN stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 1,384,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,268. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

