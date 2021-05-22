Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAXN. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

MAXN stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 1,392,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,268. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

