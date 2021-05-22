Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

NYSE MA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $367.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

