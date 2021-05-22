Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $7.36 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00019249 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $94.47 million and approximately $18.44 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00904980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00091936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

