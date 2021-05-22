Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

MARS opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £580.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.75. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

