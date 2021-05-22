Mark Scucchi Sells 37,533 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after purchasing an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

