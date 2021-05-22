Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

