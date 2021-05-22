Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $216,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.17. 705,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,313. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.38 and a 1-year high of $193.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average of $162.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

