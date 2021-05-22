Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 26,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

