Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,864. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

