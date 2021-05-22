Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MDI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

MDI stock opened at C$10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$859.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.91. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.17.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

