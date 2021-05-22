Main Street Research LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. The stock has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

