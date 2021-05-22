Main Street Research LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $416.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.26 and its 200-day moving average is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

