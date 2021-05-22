Main Street Research LLC Buys 9,491 Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. makes up about 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $91.30 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

