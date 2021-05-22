Main Street Research LLC Buys 9,491 Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. makes up about 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $91.30 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF).
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.