Main Street Research LLC Buys 5,301 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,049,000 after purchasing an additional 201,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $137,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,308. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,771. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.