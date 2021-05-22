MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Achieves $7.32 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $879,949.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.53 or 0.00011878 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,616,164 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

